Behind the Curtain: Louisville Ballet’s Nutcracker

Join us for an intimate conversation between former and current Directors of the Louisville Ballet, Bruce Simpson and Robert Curran, who will share stories and insights about the artistic triumphs and challenges of one of Louisville’s most treasured holiday experiences: The Brown-Forman Nutcracker

Wassail and cookies will be served!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org