Behind the Fences Tour

On this tour we will learn about the history of horse racing and the horse industry in Lexington. Saddle up as we start our historic journey at Keeneland for a tour during the early morning workouts. We will then visit one of the beautiful historic horse farms around Lexington. We will also make stops at the Red Mile and the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden. We will learn the history of these historic racing venues along with the first superstars of horse racing, African American jockeys.

The tour will last approximately 4 hours and we will pick you up at the Lexington Visitor Center.

Price $45 (Includes tours at Keeneland and a historic horse farm).

Water and snacks will be provided.

For more information call (606) 548-2181 or visit stonefencestours.com