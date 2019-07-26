Behind the Ropes Tour at South Union Shaker Village

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Behind the Ropes Tour at South Union Shaker Village

Take an up-close look at some of the South Union vast collection on this “behind the ropes” tour with Curator of Collections Sally Givens. Free with village admission.

For more information call  270-542-4167 or  visit southunionshakervillage.com

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
270-542-4167
