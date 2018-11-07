Behind the Ropes Tour
Spend an hour with Curator of Collections Sally Givens for an up-close look at some of South Union's treasures.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Behind the Ropes Tour
Spend an hour with Curator of Collections Sally Givens for an up-close look at some of South Union's treasures.
For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com
October 26, 2018
October 27, 2018
October 28, 2018
October 29, 2018
October 30, 2018
October 31, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053