Behind the Scenes Big Bloom Walk at Yew Dell Gardens

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Stroll through the grounds of Yew Dell Botanical Gardens, April – May, to witness an amazing display of color and beauty that only takes place this time of the year. Sayde Heckman, Garden and Arboretum Manager, will lead a walking discussion and behind-the-scenes look to show off the 20,000 bulbs and more than 20 varieties planted for this year’s Big Bloom. Visitors will learn what goes into creating this annual event and gain inspiration on how to create a bulb display in their own garden. The peak bloom occurs in mid-late April.

For more information call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

