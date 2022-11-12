Behringer Crawford Museum Holly Jolly Days

BCM's Holly Jolly Days; a celebration of family-centered fun and attractions at the museum from Nov. 12 through Jan. 8, which includes the Holiday Toy Trains, an interactive LEGO play space and exhibit by OKILUG (Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana LEGO User's Group) and Winter Wonderland in NaturePlay@BCM. Holiday Toy TrainsDesigned with family enjoyment in mind, Holly Jolly Days offers an engaging adventure filled with timeless wonder for all generations amid the holiday bustle.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and day and New Year's Eve and day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays December 26 and January 2.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Holly Jolly Days are in loving memory of Eva G. Farris and sponsored in part by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet, Devou Good Foundation, Milburn Family, Phyllis & Jack Moreland, Gerry & Tony Zembrodt, Corporex/ArtsWave and RDG.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org