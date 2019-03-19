Behringer Crawford Museum Tot Tuesdays!

Celebrate National Poultry Day with a chicken-themed story and craft. Tot Tuesdays!, designed to help prepare preschoolers for reading readiness and socialization, are held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Admission is free for BCM members. For future members, cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. There is a $1 craft fee per child. Free parking. Reserve spots for you and your child

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org