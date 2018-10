Behringer Crawford Museum Tot Tuesdays!

Tot Tuesdays! Harvest Fun

Toddlers and their parents or caregivers enjoy stories and crafts on the third Tuesday of every month.

Get ready to decorate your Thanksgiving table with a turkey, pumpkin or other fall creation crafted by you and your toddler. $1 craft fee per child.

Regular admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+, $5 for children. Future members -- join at the door!

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org