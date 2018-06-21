Behringer-Crawford Museum Summer Concert Series

Whether your musical taste runs to jazz, blues, rock or pop, you'll find something to savor on the 2018 Music@BCM menu. The popular concert series returns to Behringer-Crawford Museum this May and continues through August with 11 family-friendly performances.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM's outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road - Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Museum members pay for one admission and get the second one free. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Concert-goers can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations. Parking is free.

The 2018 Music@BCM concert lineup:

June 21: Latin with a Twist - Mambo Combo

Mambo Combo is the biggest little band in the region with its alluring sounds of Latin jazz combined with the classic mambo, cha cha and tango. And the dancers that follow them are a five-star bonus!

June 28: Let the Good Times Roll - Robin Lacy & DeZydeco

Robin Lacey & DeZydeco light up the stage with their special gumbo of music, exuberance and Mardi Gras beads.

July 12: It's Showtime - Leroy Ellington Band

Leroy Ellington, a soulful vocalist whose sound is influenced by R&B, rock, soul, jazz and blues, fills the stage with players and the air with the songs and entertainment you want to go on and on.

July 19: NOLA Come North - Hot Magnolias

The only thing that says New Orleans better than beignets and chicory is a concert with Hot Magnolias, an eight-piece band that will open your eyes and ears with exciting musical styles and showmanship.

July 2: Cleared for Takeoff - The Bluebirds

Marcos Sastre and The Bluebirds, with their sounds of Mussel Shoals, Stix and King Records, will prove again how high a five-piece blues band can soar.

August 2: Something New, Something Blue - Aaron Levin & Heaters

The Heaters, with Aaron Levin on guitar, bring the night alive with the powerhouse playing of Ben Levin, the tristate's amazing young keyboard master.

August 9: Big Finish - The Company

The summer of 2018 ends with Behringer-Crawford's favorite high energy, hard-driving cover band. Ramona Blaine and the Company guarantee that you'll be dancing in the streets.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum: From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent regional artists as Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org