Behringer-Crawford Museum Summer Concert Series

Whether your musical taste runs to jazz, blues, rock or pop, you'll find something to savor on the 2018 Music@BCM menu. The popular concert series returns to Behringer-Crawford Museum this May and continues through August with 11 family-friendly performances.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM's outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road - Devou Park, Covington KY 41011. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Museum members pay for one admission and get the second one free. Adult beverages are available for purchase. Concert-goers can also purchase food by Colonial Cottage of Erlanger, KY, supporting local community organizations. Parking is free.

The 2018 Music@BCM concert lineup:

August 2: Something New, Something Blue - Aaron Levin & Heaters

The Heaters, with Aaron Levin on guitar, bring the night alive with the powerhouse playing of Ben Levin, the tristate's amazing young keyboard master.

August 9: Big Finish - The Company

The summer of 2018 ends with Behringer-Crawford's favorite high energy, hard-driving cover band. Ramona Blaine and the Company guarantee that you'll be dancing in the streets.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum: From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent regional artists as Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org