Behringer-Crawford Music Series

The Music@BCM series on Thursdays

June 24: Burning Caravan

July 1: Ben Levin & The Heaters

July 8: Cheryl Renée

July 15: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

July 22: Magnolia Vale

July 29: Mike Wade

August 5: Hot Magnolias

August 12: Son Del Caribe

August 19: The Company

The family-friendly Music@BCM performances take place in BCM's outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages available for purchase. Parking is free.

In the event of rain, the music moves inside the museum and attendance may be limited. The museum will follow all local and state mandates for the safety of our patrons.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org