Behringer-Crawford Music Series

The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:

June 9: The Company

June 16: Ben Levin & The Heaters

June 23: Sgt. Pepper Spray

June 30: The Turkeys

July 7: Blue Eighty

July 14: Burning Caravan

July 21: Ricky Nye

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers

Music@BCM 2022 is sponsored by The George and Margaret McLane Foundation,

Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP - The Scurvy Crew, Mt. St. Joe Philanthropy Class and

Ashley Development. Special thanks to Kenton County Rotary, Johnny's Car Wash and

Reality Tuesday Cafe.

The family-friendly Music@BCM performances take place in BCM's outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington, KY 41011. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. with adult beverages available for purchase. Parking is free.

In the event of rain, the music moves inside the museum and attendance may be limited. The museum will follow all local and state mandates for the safety of our patrons.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org