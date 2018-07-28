Behringer-Crawford Presents Basic Fly-Fishing Class

to Google Calendar - Behringer-Crawford Presents Basic Fly-Fishing Class - 2018-07-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Behringer-Crawford Presents Basic Fly-Fishing Class - 2018-07-28 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Behringer-Crawford Presents Basic Fly-Fishing Class - 2018-07-28 10:00:00 iCalendar - Behringer-Crawford Presents Basic Fly-Fishing Class - 2018-07-28 10:00:00

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Basic Fly-Fishing Class: Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Taught by the Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers. Learn how to choose your equipment, rig your reel, tie knots and cast. Cost: $20 for BCM members; $25 for future members. Includes lunch. Limited to 15 people. Sign up at 859-491-4003 or education@bcmuseum.org.

ALIVE! YP "How-To" Series - Pathways, Paddles & More

Learn the basics of open-air activities from the experts:

June 19 - Pedals 101: Trek Bicycles of Fort Wright will teach how to buy a bike, fix a flat and train for a race.

June 26 - Pathways 101: Three former Flying Pig winners will discuss how to choose the right gear, train and find great places to hike.

July 31- Paddles 101: Phillip Pugh of Field & Stream will demonstrate how to get into a kayak, load it onto a vehicle and more.

Happy hour is at 6 p.m.; workshops run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5 for BCM members and $8 for future members. Parking is free. Please make reservations.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org

Info
Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
