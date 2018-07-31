Behringer-Crawford Presents Paddles 101

ALIVE! YP "How-To" Series - Pathways, Paddles & More

Learn the basics of open-air activities from the experts:

June 19 - Pedals 101: Trek Bicycles of Fort Wright will teach how to buy a bike, fix a flat and train for a race.

June 26 - Pathways 101: Three former Flying Pig winners will discuss how to choose the right gear, train and find great places to hike.

July 31- Paddles 101: Phillip Pugh of Field & Stream will demonstrate how to get into a kayak, load it onto a vehicle and more.

Happy hour is at 6 p.m.; workshops run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5 for BCM members and $8 for future members. Parking is free. Please make reservations.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org