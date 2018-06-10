Behringer-Crawford Tom Bluemlein Art Exhibit

An exhibit of Tom Bluemlein's landscape, waterscape and still-life paintings will be on display at Behringer-Crawford Museum (BCM) from June 10 through July 29, 2018. The public is invited to meet the artist and view his work at the opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 10. The reception is included with museum admission.

Also opening Sunday at BCM is "The Great Outdoors," a salute to all of those exhilarating activities that we enjoy outside the confines of our homes, schools and offices. Whether strolling through the park or running a marathon, paddling a canoe or deep-sea fishing, outdoor activities clear our minds and provide a relaxing escape from day-to-day routines.

The exhibit features a look back at outdoor activities of the past, with entries from William Behringer's journals from the early 1900s and a display of antique Scout uniforms, showing how our favorite outdoor activities have changed - and stayed the same - over time. It will run through October 1, 2018.

In conjunction with the exhibit, BCM will host a series of "how to" outdoor workshops:

Basic Fly-Fishing Class: Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Taught by the Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers. Learn how to choose your equipment, rig your reel, tie knots and cast. Cost: $20 for BCM members; $25 for future members. Includes lunch. Limited to 15 people. Sign up at 859-491-4003 or education@bcmuseum.org.

ALIVE! YP "How-To" Series - Pathways, Paddles & More

Learn the basics of open-air activities from the experts:

June 19 - Pedals 101: Trek Bicycles of Fort Wright will teach how to buy a bike, fix a flat and train for a race.

June 26 - Pathways 101: Three former Flying Pig winners will discuss how to choose the right gear, train and find great places to hike.

July 31- Paddles 101: Phillip Pugh of Field & Stream will demonstrate how to get into a kayak, load it onto a vehicle and more.

Happy hour is at 6 p.m.; workshops run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Cost is $5 for BCM members and $8 for future members. Parking is free. Please make reservations.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org