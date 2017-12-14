Brown Bag Lunch: "The Life, Times and Impact of Charles Dickens"

Charles Dickens was a transformative writer, with some of his storied accomplishments chronicled in the ceramic Dickens Village collectibles on display at BCM during the holidays. Dave Somerwill, a member of Queen City Villagers and collector of the Department 56 series since its introduction in 1985, will discuss how Dickens impacted Victorian England’s society through his many novels such as “A Christmas Story,” “A Tale of Two Cities,” “David Copperfield” and “Oliver Twist” and how those influences affect us today. Bring your own lunch; drinks and desserts will be provided. Cost: $3 for BCM members; $10 for future BCM members. Reservations required.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org