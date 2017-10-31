Ben Folds at the Lexington Opera House

Ben Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation. He’s spent over a decade sharing the stage with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras – from Sydney, Australia to the Kennedy Center, performing his pop hits and his critically acclaimed concerto for Piano and Orchestra.

Throughout his career, Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending musical art that includes pop albums as front man for Bend Folds Five, multiple solo rock albums, as well as unique collaborative records with artists from Sara Bareilles and Regina Spektor, to Weird Al and William Shatner. His most recent album is a blend of pop and classical original works, in part recorded with the revered classical sextet yMusic that soared to #1 on both the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts.

Beginning this Fall, Folds will be back to pound pianos again with cross country solo touring reminiscent of his earliest solo tours, where he defied skeptics by delivering a high energy rock performance using the intimacy of just a piano.

TICKETS ARE $29.50, $39.50 & $49.50

ALL TICKET PRICES INCREASE $5.50 DAY OF SHOW

For information visit LexingtonOperaHouse.com