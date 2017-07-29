Ben Sollee at Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Ben Sollee at Woodford Reserve 

Saturday, July 29th

Cocktails at 6:00 pm

Distillery Tours Beginning at 6:30 pm

Dinner and Private Concert by Ben Sollee at 8:00 pm

Cost: $150 per person

Join us for the signature event of our Summer Dinner Series at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. We are proud to bring you renowned cellist and Woodford Reserve Artist-in-Residence Ben Sollee in an intimate dinner setting you won’t want to miss.

Enjoy Woodford Reserve Cocktails, a private evening tour of the Distillery and a farm-to-table dinner under the stars as you are serenaded by the sweet sounds of Ben Sollee.

Must be 21 & over to reserve, reservations limited and required.

For more information visit woodfordreserve.com

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
