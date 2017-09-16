Beneficial Insects Exhibit at Bernheim Forest

Beneficial Insects Exhibit

Beneficial insects are insects that pollinate trees and plant-life while they collect nectar from flowers. Insects that are predators of undesirable, destructive insects are also seen as beneficial to human activities. Examples of beneficial insects that are helpful to your garden, yard and house are dragonflies, parasitic wasps, pollinators like bees, butterflies and moths, assassin bugs, assassin flies, lady beetle larvae, spiders, and house centipedes. The concept of beneficial is subjective depending upon the desired outcomes from a human perspective. Joanne Price brings the subject of beneficial insects to life, depicting these creatures in a scientific yet surreal fashion, through the labor-intensive printmaking process of relief engraving.

This exhibit is free of charge. $5 weekend environmental impact fee still applies for Non-members.

For more information call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org