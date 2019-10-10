Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music
Phelps-Stokes Auditorium, Berea College 101 Chestnut Street, Berea, Kentucky 40404
Concerts, workshops, dance, crafts, jams, Gospel sing, Lifetime Achievement Award, open mic, raffle. Some events (dance, dance exhibition, Circle of Song, food, Berea College Fiddle Contest) held at the Berea Craft Fair at the Pinnacles, run by the Kentucky Guild of Artisans and Craftsmen.
The Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music seeks to represent homemade music passed on from person to person in the Appalachian Region, and the musicians who play it.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 8:00 P.M.: PRE-CTM STEPHENSON MEMORIAL CONVOCATION CONCERT. Phelps-Stokes Chapel
Billy Edd Wheeler, songwriter, composer of “Jackson” and “Coal Tattoo”
Doug Orr
Whitewater Bluegrass Ensemble
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
11:30 -1:00: DINNER ON THE GROUNDS featuring Mike and Carrie Kline. Hutchins Library
1:00-5:15: WORKSHOPS. Loyal Jones Appalachian Center
1:15 – 2:30: The Pedigos, Old-Time tunes
2:45-3:30. Vivan Leva & Riley Calcagno, New-Time tunes
4:00-5:15. Open Stage, raffle, free dinner from local merchants. The Quad
7:00-9:10 CONCERT. Phelps-Stokes Chapel
Berea College Folk-Roots Ensemble
Vivian Leva/Riley Calcagno
Berea Bluegrass Ensemble
Lifetime Achievement Award
Mike and Carrie Kline
The Pedigos
9:15 JAM SESSION led by Donna Lamb. Boone Tavern
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
10:30-5:00: HANDS-ON WORKSHOPS. Loyal Jones Appalachian Center
10:30 – 11:45: The Lawson Family Band, harmony singing; Vivian Leva, songwriting
1:00 – 2:15: Mike and Carrie Kline, Carol Elizabeth Jones, Ballads
2:30-3:45: Ben Pedigo, banjo; Harrison Pedigo and Riley Calcagno, fiddle
4:00-5:00: Old-Time Jam
10:00-3:30: CTM EVENTS AT THE KENTUCKY GUILD OF ARTISTS AND CRAFTSMEN FAIR. Pinnacles
10:00-10:45 Fiddle Concert, 12 and under category. Stage of Indian Fort Theater
10:50-11:35 Fiddle Concert, 13-18 category. Stage of Indian Fort Theater
11:40-12:30 Fiddle Contest, 18 and up category. (Judges: Tom Cunningham and Riley Calcagno). Stage of Indian Fort Theater
12:30-1:30 Circle of song led by members of the Folk-Roots Ensemble. Near entrance
1:30-2:30 Contra/square Dance with Ron Buchanan and Illegal Contraband. Stage of Indian Fort Theater
2:30-3:30 Exhibition Dance, Country Dancers. Stage of Indian Fort Theater
7:00-9:05 CONCERT. Phelps-Stokes Chapel
Lawson Family
Fiddle Contest Winners
Mike and Carrie Kline
The Pedigos
Vivan Leva/Riley Calcagno
9:15-11:30 Contra/square dance with caller Ron Buchanan and Illegal Contraband. Woods-Penn Commons
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
9:00 A.M.: Gospel Sing led by Liza DiSavino. Cowan Chapel, Union Church
The Pedigos
Mike and Carrie Kline
Carol Elizabeth Jones
Members of the Lawson Family Band
Vivian Leva/Riley Calcagno
Members of the Berea College Black Music Ensemble
For more information call (859) 985-3472 or visit berea.edu/appalachian-center/annual-celebration-traditional-music/