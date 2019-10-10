Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music

Concerts, workshops, dance, crafts, jams, Gospel sing, Lifetime Achievement Award, open mic, raffle. Some events (dance, dance exhibition, Circle of Song, food, Berea College Fiddle Contest) held at the Berea Craft Fair at the Pinnacles, run by the Kentucky Guild of Artisans and Craftsmen.

The Berea College Celebration of Traditional Music seeks to represent homemade music passed on from person to person in the Appalachian Region, and the musicians who play it.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10, 8:00 P.M.: PRE-CTM STEPHENSON MEMORIAL CONVOCATION CONCERT. Phelps-Stokes Chapel

Billy Edd Wheeler, songwriter, composer of “Jackson” and “Coal Tattoo”

Doug Orr

Whitewater Bluegrass Ensemble

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

11:30 -1:00: DINNER ON THE GROUNDS featuring Mike and Carrie Kline. Hutchins Library

1:00-5:15: WORKSHOPS. Loyal Jones Appalachian Center

1:15 – 2:30: The Pedigos, Old-Time tunes

2:45-3:30. Vivan Leva & Riley Calcagno, New-Time tunes

4:00-5:15. Open Stage, raffle, free dinner from local merchants. The Quad

7:00-9:10 CONCERT. Phelps-Stokes Chapel

Berea College Folk-Roots Ensemble

Vivian Leva/Riley Calcagno

Berea Bluegrass Ensemble

Lifetime Achievement Award

Mike and Carrie Kline

The Pedigos

9:15 JAM SESSION led by Donna Lamb. Boone Tavern

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

10:30-5:00: HANDS-ON WORKSHOPS. Loyal Jones Appalachian Center

10:30 – 11:45: The Lawson Family Band, harmony singing; Vivian Leva, songwriting

1:00 – 2:15: Mike and Carrie Kline, Carol Elizabeth Jones, Ballads

2:30-3:45: Ben Pedigo, banjo; Harrison Pedigo and Riley Calcagno, fiddle

4:00-5:00: Old-Time Jam

10:00-3:30: CTM EVENTS AT THE KENTUCKY GUILD OF ARTISTS AND CRAFTSMEN FAIR. Pinnacles

10:00-10:45 Fiddle Concert, 12 and under category. Stage of Indian Fort Theater

10:50-11:35 Fiddle Concert, 13-18 category. Stage of Indian Fort Theater

11:40-12:30 Fiddle Contest, 18 and up category. (Judges: Tom Cunningham and Riley Calcagno). Stage of Indian Fort Theater

12:30-1:30 Circle of song led by members of the Folk-Roots Ensemble. Near entrance

1:30-2:30 Contra/square Dance with Ron Buchanan and Illegal Contraband. Stage of Indian Fort Theater

2:30-3:30 Exhibition Dance, Country Dancers. Stage of Indian Fort Theater

7:00-9:05 CONCERT. Phelps-Stokes Chapel

Lawson Family

Fiddle Contest Winners

Mike and Carrie Kline

The Pedigos

Vivan Leva/Riley Calcagno

9:15-11:30 Contra/square dance with caller Ron Buchanan and Illegal Contraband. Woods-Penn Commons

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13

9:00 A.M.: Gospel Sing led by Liza DiSavino. Cowan Chapel, Union Church

The Pedigos

Mike and Carrie Kline

Carol Elizabeth Jones

Members of the Lawson Family Band

Vivian Leva/Riley Calcagno

Members of the Berea College Black Music Ensemble

For more information call (859) 985-3472 or visit berea.edu/appalachian-center/annual-celebration-traditional-music/