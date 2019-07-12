× Expand Berea Tourism Berea Festival of Learnshops: July 12 - August 2, 2019

Berea Festival of Learnshops

Grow your creative side! Join outstanding professional artists, writers, musicians, craftspeople, and DIY practitioners to learn new skills and nurture your creativity. Select among workshops that last from two hours to four days to pursue your interest in sustainable living, media arts, collage, painting, Appalachian crafts, fiber arts, jewelry, glass, literary arts, puppets, music, stone carving, woodworking, or professional learning for educators. Whether your interest is creative writing, playing the dulcimer, or blacksmithing, the Berea Festival of Learnshops has something for you. Many of the learnshops are family friendly so bring your kids or grandkids, enroll them in the youth friendly offerings or you can both join an intergenerational learnshop and create together. Register now at VisitBerea.com

For more information call (800) 598-5263 or visit VisitBerea.com