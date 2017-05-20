Berea Welcome Center Carvers Demonstrations at the Ky Artisan Center

Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea 200 Artisan Way, Kentucky 40403

Three members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers will demonstrate a variety of woodcarving styles and techniques on Saturday, May 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea. Carving that day will be Ron McWhorter, Oris Stanton and John Lister.

Members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers live in many communities in central Kentucky, and their activities include carving classes, carving demonstrations at schools, monthly Kentucky Artisan Center demonstrations and special events.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located at 200 Artisan Way, just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibits, shopping and travel information areas are open daily, year-round, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov

