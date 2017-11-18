Berea Welcome Center Carvers at Kentucky Artisan Center

Three members of the Berea Welcome Center Carvers will demonstrate a variety of woodcarving styles and techniques on Saturday,Nov. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Kentucky Artisan Center.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov