Bernheim Backroads Tour

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Bernheim Backroads Tour

Winter is arguably the best time to explore Bernheim’s backcountry, and that’s just what visitors can do in this five-hour driving tour from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.on Sunday, Jan. 27. A team of volunteer naturalists will lead the program and will allow for frequent stops to investigate nature up-close. Participants should meet at the Visitor Center and bring a sack lunch and beverage.

Those interested in attending must register by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, by calling (502) 955-8512. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members. The program is for adults and children ages 8 and up.  

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
