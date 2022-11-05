Bernheim ColorFest

ColorFest at Bernheim

Celebrate the fall season at ColorFest – a family favorite! Visitors can slingshot pumpkins, navigate the hay maze, make mud pies, and enjoy a hayride in the splendor of Bernheim’s colorful fall landscape. Other highlights include live music, hands-on nature activities, unique local foods, Kentucky arts and craft vendors, and more.

ColorFest is a free event. $10 per car environmental impact fee still applies to non-members. Select activities do have a small fee.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org