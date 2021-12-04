Bernheim Forest Gnome Workshop

Gnomes are known the world over. Legend has it they travel and live in the forest freely, seldom seen by humans. Add some seasonal magic to your home this season by joining us at one of two Forest Gnome Workshops to create this mythical forest character on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. while enjoying some hot cider, treats and hot chocolate. Make this a family activity and enjoy building your gnome together. Children 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The cost is $60 for the workshop, and all instructions and materials for one gnome (tomato cage, forest greens, mop, mittens, hat and accent nose) are included. Gnomes will stand approximately four feet tall, so make sure you have extra room to take your passenger home!

Please bring your own gardening gloves if you would like to wear gloves while working. Reservations are required by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the event. To register, visit Bernheim.org or call (502) 955-8512.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org