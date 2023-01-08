× Expand Bernheim Forest and Research Forest Bernheim Forest during the winter.

Bernheim Forest Trail Discovery Hike: Pond Ridge

Explore miles of Bernheim hiking trails with our Volunteer Naturalists. These longer guided hikes will help you get more familiar with Bernheim and its trails.

Pond Ridge is a research road that is only accessible to Bernheim-sanctioned researchers, staff, and volunteers. For this special hike, your guides will be taking a slower pace which will allow participants to discover, discuss and enjoy the unique features this trail has to offer. The time frame for this moderate 3.5 mile backcountry out and back hike is 3 ½ hours. Bring water, snacks and dress for the weather. Sturdy treaded shoes or hiking boots and hiking sticks are recommended for this hike. Tennis shoes are not recommended since the trail could be slippery in spots.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program.

For more information or to make reservations call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org