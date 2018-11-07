Bernheim Lunch & Learn: Mysteries of Magruder Meadow

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

November 7 @ 10:30 am - 1:00 pm

Nature wanderers can participate in Bernheim’s Lunch & Learn: Mysteries of Magruder Meadow on Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.beginning at the Visitor Center. Bernheim has quite a bit of hidden history, some of which will be uncovered during a short stroll that will include two historic graveyards.

Bernheim Lunch & Learn programs are designed for those who enjoy spending time outdoors in the company of other adults who love learning about nature. Each program includes a group introduction, a short, themed hike and a delicious lunch from Isaac’s Café.

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day prior to start of program by calling (502) 955-8512. The cost is $15 for Bernheim members and $20 for non-members.

For more information call 502-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
502-955-8512
