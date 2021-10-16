Bernheim Mini Plein-Air Botanical Sketching Workshop

Mini Plein-Air Botanical Sketching Workshop with 2021 Artist in Residence Laura Poulette

Join 2021 Artist in Residence Laura Poulette on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a short hike along the Nursey Loop Trail that ends with a mini plein-air botanical sketch session. This relaxing and fun workshop introduces the basics of sketching plants from fresh specimens.

Participants will review pencil and ink techniques and focus on capturing each plant’s subtle form and gesture. This workshop is suitable for students of all abilities with no previous experience required. Laura is skilled at teaching enthusiastic beginners and demystifying representational art-making.

All supplies are included, but please bring a chair or blanket and a hard surface (book, clipboard, etc.) to work on.

The cost is $40 for Bernheim members and $50 for non-members. Registration and payment are due by 4 P.M. on the day prior to the start of the program. This program is intended for ages 16 and up. Call (502) 955-8512 or visit Bernheim.org to register.

About Bernheim. Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org