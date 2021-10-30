Bernheim Tree-eats Along the Trail

One doesn’t have to dress up in costumes to get treats from the trees, especially if one knows how and where to look. Join Naturalist Wren Smith on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to discover a treasure trove of gifts provided by trees. On the hike, participants will explore food, beverages, cordage, and wild-crafting lore. The entire class will be outdoors, so dress for the weather.

Make reservations early as space is limited. Not recommended for children under 6 years of age, and no pets are allowed. Please bring masks in case social distancing is not possible throughout the hike.

The cost is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Please register by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program by calling (502) 955-8512 or visiting Bernheim.org.

About Bernheim

Bernheim’s mission is to connect people with nature. Whiskey maker, Isaac W. Bernheim established the 14,000+ acre arboretum and research forest in 1929 as a gift to the people of Kentucky. Bernheim’s gate is open every day 7 a.m. until approximately sunset, except December 25 and January 1. Admission to the park is always free for members and free for all every weekday. Weekends and holidays have a $5 environmental impact fee per vehicle for the public. Schools and tour groups are welcome; please call in advance for fees and scheduling. The Visitor Center and Gift Shop are open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, including weekends. Isaac’s Café, located in the Visitor Center, is open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with refreshments. Bernheim is located in Clermont, KY, about 20 minutes from the Louisville airport. From I-65, take exit 112 and follow the signs. The entrance is approximately one mile from the interstate. Bernheim is a non-profit organization that relies on memberships, grants and donations for support.

For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit bernheim.org