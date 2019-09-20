Bernheim at Night at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim’s night programs add mystery and magic to make memorable experiences. Exploring Bernheim at night provides opportunities to observe and celebrate seasonal and nocturnal changes in our surroundings.

Quarter Moon Hike

Join Bernheim on Friday, Sept. 6, from 8 – 10 p.m. for a trek through Bernheim’s holly collection, around Olmsted Ponds to the Earth Measure sculpture and into the Big Prairie.

Full “Harvest” Moon Hike

Visitors are invited to Bernheim on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7:45 – 9:45 p.m. to enjoy a nature hike under the light of a full moon. This Full Moon Hike includes a walk around Lake Nevin Loop, with plenty of stops to observe the night sky, discuss nocturnal happenings and consider our cosmic connections.

Creatures of the Night: Screech Owls

Summer is an opera, complete with throaty vocals, high pitched vibratos and an expert cast of creatures, each playing its part in this ancient drama. Journey with Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7:30 — 10 p.m. on a Creatures of the Night driving tour into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. This program includes a small amount of hiking through easy terrain.

Late Summer Star Stories and Sky Watch

Join Volunteer Naturalists and the Louisville Astronomical Society (LAS) on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 – 10 p.m. to see the brilliant stars and constellations of summer through the telescopes graciously provided by LAS. If overcast, a virtual astronomy program will be presented inside the Garden Pavilion.

All Bernheim at Night programs are $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Groups meet at the Garden Pavilion unless otherwise noted in the event description. Registration and payment are required by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the program. Call (502) 955-8512 to reserve a spot or visit Bernheim.org. Space is limited for events, and pets are not allowed.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 215-7159 or visit bernheim.org