Bernheim at Night at Bernheim Forest

Bernheim at Night

Bernheim at Night programs provide ample opportunities to marvel at the moon, ponder distant planets, and be awed by the vastness of space. Something new yet ancient appears in the heavens and on earth with each turn of the season.

Creatures of the Night: Firefly Walk

Join Bernheim on Saturday, June 12, from 9-11:30 p.m. for a Firefly Walk. As the nights get warmer, fireflies light up the night! Our Creatures of the Night series provides opportunities to experience the sights and sounds of nature dramas that often go unnoticed. Journey via van into sections of Bernheim where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active.

Led by Bill Napper and fellow Volunteer Naturalists, each program includes some hiking through easy terrain. This month we will be looking for fireflies, but expect to encounter other creatures of the night.

Full “Strawberry Moon” Hike

Join Bernheim on Thursday, June 24, from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. for a Full “Strawberry Moon” Hike. Full Moon programs weave together stories about night ecology, moon lore, history, and the magic of nature at night.

All Bernheim at Night programs are intended for ages 8 and up, and cost $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Groups meet at the Garden Pavilion unless otherwise noted in the event description. Registration and payment are required by 4 p.m. on the day prior to the program. Call (502) 955-8512 to reserve a spot or visit Bernheim.org. Space is limited for events, and pets are not allowed.

