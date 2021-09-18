Bernheim's BugFest – Virtual and In Person
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
BugFest – Virtual and In Person
September 18 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT
Join us for this celebration of our six and eight-legged friends and all they do for our ecosystem.
Virtual and in-person events will take place.
For more information or to make reservations call 505-955-8512 or visit http://bernheim.org/event/bugfest-virtual-and-in-person/
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family