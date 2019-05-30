Bernheim: Celebrating 90 Years While Looking Towards the Future

Dr. Mark Wourms, Executive Director of Bernheim Forest, and Tom Block, great grandson of Isaac Wolfe Bernheim and immediate past President of the Bernheim Board will talk about Mr. Bernheim's story, and his vision for the land he purchased in thanks to the people of Kentucky. The mission, goals and development of Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest will be explored. As Bernheim celebrates its 90th anniversary, they will also address the exciting plans for the future of Bernheim.

Mr. Block is the retired head of Global Government Affair for JP Morgan Chase who moved to Louisville to become more involved with the legacy of his great grandfather. In 2017 Tom became the first descendant of Mr. Bernheim to be Board President. He has done research on his great father including a college paper on the statue of Henry Clay that stands in both the US Capitol and in the rotunda of the Kentucky Capitol, his other gifts in Germany and Louisville, and of course the gift of the arboretum and forest.

Dr. Wourms has overseen the major growth of Bernheim over the last ten years including the purchase of conservation lands, the completion of a major Master Plan looking to Bernheim's future, the blooming of the Artist in Residence program, expanded research programs and more. Prior to coming to Bernheim, Mark was the Director of the LA Arboretum and Executive Director of the new Kansas City Zoo. He was also a Peace Corps Volunteer in West Africa. Mark Wourms received his Doctorate in Ecology and Animal Behavior from Boston University and his Bachelor’s degree in Botany from Ohio University.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org