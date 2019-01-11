Bernheim’s Forest Tour: Winter Raptors

Forest Tour: Winter Raptors

Join Bernheim Forest Manager Andrew Berry for the first of these excursions, Forest Tour: Winter Raptors, on Friday, Jan.11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.to see these impressive birds of prey in their natural habitat. Meet at the Visitor Center and travel by van to the territory of Harper the Golden Eagle. Along the way, learn about Bernheim’s golden eagle research and hopefully catch a glimpse of our magnificent winter raptors. The tour is limited to 10 participants and all ages and abilities are welcome.

The cost for Bernheim members is $15, and for non-members, the cost is $20.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 955-8512 or visit bernheim.org