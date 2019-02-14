Bernheim’s annual Valentine Dinner

Because it sells out quickly, now is the time to begin planning for Bernheim’s annual Valentine Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 14, from 6:30 – 10 p.m.The romantic candlelit dinner for couples is held in Bernheim’s beautiful glass Visitor Center, creating an enchanting nighttime setting in the woods. This special 1920s era themed evening also includes music, dancing and a cash bar. Each guest will receive a special commemorative 90th anniversary wine glass.

Those interested are encouraged to make their reservations early, as space is limited. Call (502) 215-7159 to register. The cost is $150 per couple for Bernheim members and $175 per couple for non-members.

For more information or to make reservations call (502) 215-7159 or visit bernheim.org