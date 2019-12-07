Best Christmas Pageant Ever at Kentucky Center for the Arts

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the whole history of the world; they lie, steal and cheat. Now they have bullied their way into the church’s annual Christmas pageant! Slated to be the “worst pageant ever,” the whole town has gathered in anticipation, waiting to see the Herdmans ruin Christmas. Will the pageant be a disaster as everyone is expecting, or will the spirit of the season change the hearts and minds of the Herdman family?

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org