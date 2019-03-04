Best New Restaurants Tasting Event at Braxton Brewing

Braxton Brewing 27 W 7th St, Covington, Kentucky

Best New Restaurants Tasting Event at Braxton Brewing

Sample dishes from some of Cincinnati's Best Restaurants while also sampling select dishes from our sponsors. Held at Braxton Brewing Company in Covington, you'll have the opportunity to sample their newest and most popular brews! Your ticket includes (2) drink tickets and a one-year subscription to Cincinnati Magazine (12 issues)!! Tickets are $25 in advance; $35 at the door.

For more information call  (859) 261-5600  or visit braxtonbrewing.com

Braxton Brewing 27 W 7th St, Covington, Kentucky
