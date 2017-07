Bestselling Author Jamie Ford Book Signing

New York Times Bestselling Author Jamie Ford will speak at the Bob Kirby Branch on Thursday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m. He will discuss his new novel Love and Other Consolation Prizes, which will be released on September 12. Ford is best known for his debut novel Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet.

Free but registration required.

