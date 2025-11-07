× Expand Campbell County Public Library Alka Joshi. November 7 at 7 pm

Bestselling Author Alka Joshi at Campbell Co. Library

Internationally bestselling author of 'The Henna Artist', Alka Joshi, speaks at the Campbell County Public Library’s Fort Thomas Branch on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 pm. Joshi plans to speak about her debut novel, 'The Henna Artist'; her newest release, 'Six Days in Bombay'; and more! When asked what she wants our patrons to know before coming to her talk, Joshi shared, “I appreciate readers who are curious about worlds that they’re not familiar with. I honor them.” After her talk, attendees can meet her and get their book signed. Roebling Books will be on-site for attendees to purchase books. To register for free and read the full interview with Joshi, go to cc-pl.org/signature-series.

For more information call 8595725033 or visit cc-pl.org/signature-series