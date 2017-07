Bestselling Author Ann Patchett Book Signing

New York Times Bestselling Author Ann Patchett will speak at the Knicely Conference Center on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:00 p.m. Patchett is the author of seven novels, The Patron Saint of Liars, Taft, The Magician’s Assistant, Bel Canto, Run, State of Wonder, and Commonwealth.

Free but preregistration required.

For more information visit warrenpl.org