Capacity Contemporary Exchange 641 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

The exhibition will be on view from January 10th-February 9th, 2025.

Public Opening Reception for Between Sky and Earth, Nature in Harmony. Please join us for the public opening reception of our newest exhibition, "Between Sky and Earth, Nature in Harmony on January 10th from 6-8 PM. Featuring the work of Suzanne E. Dougherty, Ewa Perz, Trish Lounsbury, Gretchen Treitz.

