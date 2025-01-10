× Expand Capacity Contemporary, Suzanne E. Dougherty Capacity Contemporary Between Sky and Earth Exhibition

Between Sky and Earth, Nature in Harmony

The exhibition will be on view from January 10th-February 9th, 2025.

Public Opening Reception for Between Sky and Earth, Nature in Harmony. Please join us for the public opening reception of our newest exhibition, "Between Sky and Earth, Nature in Harmony on January 10th from 6-8 PM. Featuring the work of Suzanne E. Dougherty, Ewa Perz, Trish Lounsbury, Gretchen Treitz.

For more information visit capacitycontemporary.com