Beyond Balsam: Tips and Tricks to Growing Your Own Wreath at Home at Yew Dell

$25 - $35 per person.

Join Jacob Stidham and Storm Fraley from our horticulture team on this walk around the grounds as they point out unique evergreens used for wreath making plus other flowers, fruit, stems, and leaves you can use to add that extra zip to your winter wreath. Participants will receive a wreath frame to take home so they may put to use all the information they learned during the workshop to complete a wreath from their home gardens.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/