Beyond a Book Exhibition at The Yeiser Art Center

Yeiser Art Center 200 Broadway Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

An exhibition of local and regional book artists, exploring the broad spectrum of the vessel, as the book is finding its new definition in our society.

Reception Saturday, March 2nd, 5-7pm

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org

