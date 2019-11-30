Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center

to Google Calendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center

Experience the thrill of connecting with the artifacts and documents that tell Kentucky’s story—just as we do. Go with us for an hour-long tour into our storage areas to see, touch* and hear about the items we love most.

* We will provide you with curator gloves so you can handle some of them.

Saturdays, 2:30 p.m.

Admission includes all of the Kentucky History Center and Museums: $25; KHS Members: $20.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov

Info

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 View Map
to Google Calendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00 iCalendar - Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center - 2019-11-30 14:00:00