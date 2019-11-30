Beyond the Exhibit at Kentucky History Center
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Experience the thrill of connecting with the artifacts and documents that tell Kentucky’s story—just as we do. Go with us for an hour-long tour into our storage areas to see, touch* and hear about the items we love most.
* We will provide you with curator gloves so you can handle some of them.
Saturdays, 2:30 p.m.
Admission includes all of the Kentucky History Center and Museums: $25; KHS Members: $20.
For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov