Bibb Escapes Archaeology Field School - Oldham County History Center

× Expand Oldham County History Center Bibb Escapes Archaeology Field School

Monday, July 11 – Friday, July 15 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Call for price and to register: 502.222.0826

A week-long Archaeology Field School will be held at the Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation on July 11-15, 2022. Since 2007 the Oldham County History Center has conducted archaeology research on this site which is now recognized by the National Park Service as a site on the NPS National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. The site honors Henry Bibb and his family who were enslaved by William Gatewood and described by Bibb in his narratives – The Life and Adventures of Henry Bibb: An American Slave. Participants work with licensed archaeologists to uncover clues to the past. Open to ages 10+.

For more information, please call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/