Bicentennial Casino Night at Elk Creek Vineyards

We will have a craps table, a roulette table, and a black jack table equipped with professional dealers/entertainers set up in the mezzanine along with Casino theme appetizers and drinks available for purchase. The ticket price is $25 which can get you $20 in bicentennial bucks to use at the tables - your bicentennial bucks can be exchanged for tickets to be used on our raffle items.

Owen County turns 200 years old in 2019, so get your tickets early and guarantee your spot at the table - while donating to a good cause!

Tickets will be limited so hurry and purchase your advance tickets here: elkcreekvineyards.com/winery-events

For more information call (502) 484-0005 or visit elkcreekvineyards.com