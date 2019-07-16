Big Band and Jazz at Ecton Park

The return of spring means the return of one of Lexington's longest running and most beloved concert series – Big Band & Jazz. With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater (May & June concerts) or Ecton Park (July & August concerts). Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Moondance Amphitheater

May 14 | MetroGnomes

May 21 | Young at Heart Big Band

May 28 | Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors

June 4 | DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra – (DOJO)

June 11 | Tim Lake and The Blue Jazz Persuaders

June 18 | Lexington Concert Band

June 25 | Dave Shelton Quartet

Ecton Park

July 9 | Lexington Concert Band

July 16 | Colonel's Choice

July 23 | Osland/Dailey Jazztet

July 30 | Rick Cook Sextet

August 6 | Jazzberry Jam

August 13 | Dick Romek and the Walnut Street Ramblers

Tuesdays through August 13 | 7PM

MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/