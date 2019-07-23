Big Band and Jazz at Ecton Park
Ecton Park 956 Turkeyfoot Road, Kentucky
The return of spring means the return of one of Lexington's longest running and most beloved concert series – Big Band & Jazz. With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater (May & June concerts) or Ecton Park (July & August concerts). Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
Moondance Amphitheater
May 14 | MetroGnomes
May 21 | Young at Heart Big Band
May 28 | Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors
June 4 | DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra – (DOJO)
June 11 | Tim Lake and The Blue Jazz Persuaders
June 18 | Lexington Concert Band
June 25 | Dave Shelton Quartet
Ecton Park
July 9 | Lexington Concert Band
July 16 | Colonel's Choice
July 23 | Osland/Dailey Jazztet
July 30 | Rick Cook Sextet
August 6 | Jazzberry Jam
August 13 | Dick Romek and the Walnut Street Ramblers
Tuesdays through August 13 | 7PM
MoonDance Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street
FREE
For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/