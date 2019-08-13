Big Band and Jazz at Ecton Park

Ecton Park 956 Turkeyfoot Road, Kentucky

Big Band and Jazz at Ecton Park

The return of spring means the return of one of Lexington's longest running and most beloved concert series – Big Band & Jazz. With a full schedule of live music planned, concert-goers can enjoy weekly big band or jazz music at Moondance Amphitheater (May & June concerts) or Ecton Park (July & August concerts). Picnics are encouraged and patrons should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Moondance Amphitheater

May 14 | MetroGnomes 

May 21 | Young at Heart Big Band

May 28 | Bluegrass Area Jazz Ambassadors

June 4 | DiMartino/Osland Jazz Orchestra – (DOJO)

June 11 | Tim Lake and The Blue Jazz Persuaders 

June 18 | Lexington Concert Band 

June 25 | Dave Shelton Quartet 

Ecton Park

July 9 | Lexington Concert Band 

July 16 | Colonel's Choice 

July 23 | Osland/Dailey Jazztet

July 30 | Rick Cook Sextet 

August 6 | Jazzberry Jam 

August 13 | Dick Romek and the Walnut Street Ramblers 

Tuesdays through August 13 | 7PM

MoonDance  Amphitheatre | 1152 Monarch Street

FREE

For more information visit lexingtonky.gov/

